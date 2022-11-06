Helium Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Helium has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00018959 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $522.81 million and approximately $821,832.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,977,163 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
