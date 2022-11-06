Heritage Commerce Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $875.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James cut Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

