Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,015

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 925 ($10.69) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 974.40 ($11.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,073.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

