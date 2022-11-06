Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,015

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 925 ($10.69) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.01) to GBX 1,208 ($13.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.83 ($12.17).
Hiscox Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 974.40 ($11.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,214.55. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.
Insider Activity at Hiscox
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.