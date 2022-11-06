Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.70-$2.00 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HMN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 267,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $126,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $211,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $251,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

