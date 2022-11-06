Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.40.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

