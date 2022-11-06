HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $380.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.