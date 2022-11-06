HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $73.22 million and $1.20 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00597330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.86 or 0.31113944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

