ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $219.57 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24030257 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,002,725.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.