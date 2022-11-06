ICON Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. ICON has a market capitalization of $214.97 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24030257 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,002,725.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.