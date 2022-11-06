iExec RLC (RLC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.85 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $107.28 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 86,999,784.9808455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.27918176 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $13,663,253.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

