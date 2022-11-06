Immutable X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38.35 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002930 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $354.02 million and $38.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00596573 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.73 or 0.31074494 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
