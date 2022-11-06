Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Boosted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,308 shares of company stock valued at $287,911 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

