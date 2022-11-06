IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $349,889.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

