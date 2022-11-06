INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.81. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $157,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

