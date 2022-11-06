ING Groep NV Acquires 6,114 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

