ING Groep NV Buys 66,923 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.01. 9,396,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,395. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

