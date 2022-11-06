ING Groep NV Has $189.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $189,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,623,793,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $86.58. 51,124,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,290,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

