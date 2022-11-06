ING Groep NV Has $52.16 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,798 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $3,001,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 22.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

