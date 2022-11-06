ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,839 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 830,401 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 224,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 211,798 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 608,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,950. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -50.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

