ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,179 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,791,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,847,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

