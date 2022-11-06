ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,634 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

