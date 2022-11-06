ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.30. 2,889,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

