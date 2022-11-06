ING Groep NV Sells 11,716 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,862,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.