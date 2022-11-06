ING Groep NV Sells 256,181 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256,181 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

