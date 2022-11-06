ING Groep NV Sells 267,701 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 267,701 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

