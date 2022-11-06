Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. Ingredion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 498,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ingredion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

