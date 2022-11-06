Insider Buying: LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI – Get Rating) insider Paul Carmelo Pagano acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($7,515.32).
LungLife AI Stock Performance
Shares of LLAI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.47) on Friday. LungLife AI, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.03 ($2.43).
About LungLife AI
