Insider Buying: LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI – Get Rating) insider Paul Carmelo Pagano acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($7,515.32).

LungLife AI Stock Performance

Shares of LLAI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.47) on Friday. LungLife AI, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.03 ($2.43).

About LungLife AI

LungLife AI, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, develops clinical diagnostic solutions for lung cancer with artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It engages in developing LungLB, a blood-based test to stratify cancerous and benign lung nodules identified by CT scan.

