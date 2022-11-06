Insider Buying: Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) Insider Purchases £280,500 in Stock

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) insider Dominic Scriven bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £280,500 ($324,314.95).

Shares of LON:VEIL opened at GBX 545 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 795 ($9.19). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 626.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 659.72. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 165.65.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

