Insider Buying: Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) Insider Purchases £280,500 in Stock

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) insider Dominic Scriven bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £280,500 ($324,314.95).
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Price Performance
Shares of LON:VEIL opened at GBX 545 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 795 ($9.19). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 626.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 659.72. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 165.65.
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.