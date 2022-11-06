Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Sells $556,500.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 3rd, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

