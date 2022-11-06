Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Sells $556,500.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

