Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $768,791.34 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F5 Trading Up 1.9 %

F5 stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About F5

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

