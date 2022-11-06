Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $32,254.02 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

META stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.15.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.