Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80.

