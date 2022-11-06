Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.