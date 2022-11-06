Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 610,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

