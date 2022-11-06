Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $310.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

Shares of PODD opened at $313.00 on Friday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

