Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241,986 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 18.2% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $137,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.