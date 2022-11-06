Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

