International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

