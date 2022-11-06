International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.64.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.