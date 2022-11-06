International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Cut to SEK 155

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 155 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Trading Up 6.1 %

IPCFF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

