inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.40 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

inTEST Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Insider Activity at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

