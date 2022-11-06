Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

