Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

