Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $61.38. 1,975,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,184. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.
