IOTA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.08 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $757.40 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.
