IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.