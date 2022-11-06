iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 484.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267,003 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

