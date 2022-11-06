iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Raised by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $31.91 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

