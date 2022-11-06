iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 592.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,796,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,685,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,278. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

