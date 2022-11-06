iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $77.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

