iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

